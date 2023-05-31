PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Flyer and broadcaster Keith Jones is now the team's president of hockey operations.

After nine years as a player and 17 years in the TV booth, he's moving upstairs to run the entire franchise.

CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen spoke with him on the Gallen of Question Podcast about the job ahead and how to fix the issues.

"Well number one we need to get younger, we need to get more talent," Jones said. "We need to make sure we draft extremely well and we need to develop some of the young talent that we have within our system, including Cutter Gauthier who looks like a very important player for us in the future."

As a result of the recent struggles by the Flyers, some fans may feel apathetic toward the franchise.

The Flyers are coming off a 31-38-13 season where they failed to make the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.

Philadelphia hasn't made it to the postseason since the 2019-20 season, where they lost in the second round in seven games to the New York Islanders.

So what does Jones say to the Flyers that have lost faith in the organization recently?

"When fans become apathetic to an organization they stop listening and paying attention. We wanna give them a reason to come back. We also hear the ones that are disgruntled, we hear the ones that are still interested but are angry. We want you, we want your opinion. We're listening and we wanna make it right. We're not there right now, we understand that, but there is no question a major challenge in trying to start to climb up the sports landscape here in Philadelphia."

Jones thinks he can handle the Flyers rebuild, but can he handle a Gallen of Questions?

Gallen: "Favorite athlete outside of hockey?"

Jones: "I'm gonna say Bryce Harper."

Gallen: "Hardest hit you ever took during your playing days?"

Jones: "Richard Pilon. He hit me with a left, I thought he was a righty, my helmet flew across the ice. I don't remember much after that."

Gallen: "Who was the most ridiculous Flyers teammate you ever had?"

Jones: "I think Alexandre Daigle was ridiculous. He was ridiculously funny and in an under the radar type way, a real character, but he had a lot of pizzazz."

Gallen: "Best part of Philadelphia?

Jones: "The people. There's no question about that. They are awesome."

