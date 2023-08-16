Moore Vintage Archive is where sustainability meets high fashion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - August is Black Business Month, and today we're taking you to a shop in Queen Village that is stocked with vintage finds from around the globe.

Along this stretch of South 4th Street, known as Philadelphia's Fabric Row, step into this storefront and it's as though you've been transported.

"It's all about a fantasy, it's like a dream world and we want people to come in and really have a good time," Keesean Moore said.

CBS News Philadelphia



Keesean Moore is the owner of Moore Vintage Archive, home to this eclectic mix of designer and couture clothing and accessories.

"I really try to use my store to try to highlight truly iconic pieces of fashion history," Moore said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Dior, Saint Laurent, Lagerfeld, Balenciaga - all of these vintage finds that Moore has sourced from around the world.

"This is another beautiful two-piece. This one is actually from the 1930s," Moore said. "It's really important for me to show other people that fashion is not just big box, fast fashion. There's a huge history of garment-making and craftsmanship."

CBS News Philadelphia

"Every piece is hand selected, and it truly has its own story. I feel like when you get into the seams, literally like turning garments inside out, you can really see how much time went into creating these pieces," Moore said.

Moore's passion for vintage started when he was in high school. And he gained experience working at vintage shops in New York and as a stylist before landing his location in Queen Village, home to Moore Vintage Archive for the last four years.

"Philly has always been an amazing city to me," Moore said. "Thankfully, the city kind of embraced me and opened up a lot of opportunities for me."

For Moore, it's all about making his clients feel as unique as the garments he selects.

"At the end of the day, I just love to watch people play dress up, and I love that moment when they light up and find something that feels like a lock and key moment," Moore said.

It almost feels like magic.