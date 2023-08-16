Watch CBS News
Local News

Moore Vintage Archive is where sustainability meets high fashion

By Janelle Burrell

/ CBS Philadelphia

Black Business Month: Moore Vintage Archive
Black Business Month: Moore Vintage Archive 02:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - August is Black Business Month, and today we're taking you to a shop in Queen Village that is stocked with vintage finds from around the globe.

Along this stretch of South 4th Street, known as Philadelphia's Fabric Row, step into this storefront and it's as though you've been transported.  

"It's all about a fantasy, it's like a dream world and we want people to come in and really have a good time," Keesean Moore said. 

Moore Vintage Archive
CBS News Philadelphia


Keesean Moore is the owner of Moore Vintage Archive, home to this eclectic mix of designer and couture clothing and accessories. 

"I really try to use my store to try to highlight truly iconic pieces of fashion history," Moore said. 

snapshot-3.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Dior, Saint Laurent, Lagerfeld, Balenciaga - all of these vintage finds that Moore has sourced from around the world.

"This is another beautiful two-piece. This one is actually from the 1930s," Moore said. "It's really important for me to show other people that fashion is not just big box, fast fashion. There's a huge history of garment-making and craftsmanship." 

snapshot-6.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"Every piece is hand selected, and it truly has its own story. I feel like when you get into the seams, literally like turning garments inside out, you can really see how much time went into creating these pieces," Moore said. 

Moore's passion for vintage started when he was in high school. And he gained experience working at vintage shops in New York and as a stylist before landing his location in Queen Village, home to Moore Vintage Archive for the last four years.

"Philly has always been an amazing city to me," Moore said. "Thankfully, the city kind of embraced me and opened up a lot of opportunities for me."

For Moore, it's all about making his clients feel as unique as the garments he selects.

"At the end of the day, I just love to watch people play dress up, and I love that moment when they light up and find something that feels like a lock and key moment," Moore said. 

It almost feels like magic. 

Janelle Burrell

Janelle Burrell anchors Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon along with Jim Donovan on Philadelphia's KYW-TV (CBS 3).

First published on August 16, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.