Kayla Kosmalski makes history as first Miss Delaware Teen USA with Down syndrome

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) - On Sunday there was a first in the First State. Kayla Kosmalski, a senior at Middletown High School was crowned Miss Delaware Teen USA. She is the very first contestant with Down syndrome to win the title.

The 17-year-old, a senior at Middletown High School and varsity cheerleader, took home the award in her second time in the competition. It was held at the Laird Performing Art Center at the Tatnall School. Kayla captivated the audience and judges with her grace, charm and unwavering determination.

Reza Nation Studio

Beyond her pageant win, Kosmalski has dedicated herself to advocacy and activism, lobbying for the rights and inclusion of individuals with disabilities. Her efforts played a role in the passage of the ABLE Act, renamed the Kayla Act in Delaware, underscoring her commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive society for all.

Kosmalski is now headed for the national stage. She will represent Delaware in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant on Aug. 1.

Her presence in the competition marks a significant milestone. She will be the first ever delegate to take part in the competition with Down syndrome.

The Miss Teen USA Pageant will broadcast live on the CW Network.

Kosmalski was crowned alongside Alysa Bainbridge, who won Miss Delaware USA 2024.

Bainbridge is a social media specialist who is the founder of a non-profit called "Tyler's Triumph," which aims to provide support for people in recovery from mental illness and addiction. The organization was established in honor of her brother Tyler.