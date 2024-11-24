Katie Florio, William Loevner win Philadelphia marathon elite races

Philadelphia Marathon race director Kathleen Titus on what makes the race so popular

William Loevner, 27, of Pittsburgh, won the Philadelphia Marathon men's race in 2:16:12 on Sunday.

Mulgeta Birhanu Feyissa, of Washington, Alabama, was second in the 26.2-mile race in 2:16:38, and Rahal Bouchfar was third in 2:16:55, according to unofficial results.

In the women's race, Katie Florio, 31, of Philadelphia, won in 2:32:42. Aberu Mekuria Zennebe, of Washington, D.C., was second in 2:33:26, and Elizabeth Chikotas was third in 2:35:28.

Florio runs for Liberty Track Club, a Philadelphia-based elite running team sponsored by Oiselle, an apparel brand.

"It feels amazing, I'm honestly still in shock," Loevner said after the race. "I can't believe it, but I'm just proud of all the hard work I put in, and I ran to the best of my ability, and that was the win today, so I couldn't be happier."

The top Philadelphian on the men's side was David Troy, who finished in 2:22:58.

In the wheelchair races, the top men were:

Jenya Sebneta in 1:47:55

Hermin Garic in 1:52:28

Tony Nogueira in 2:02:26

The top women in the wheelchair races were:

Michelle Wheeler in 2:03:43

Hannah Babalola in 2:08:25

Leanne Taylor in 2:08:30

Wheeler won the wheelchair races at all three distances -- marathon, half marathon and 8K.

Race director Kathleen Titus said the event raised about $700,000 for the American Association for Cancer Research.

On Saturday Ahmed Muhumed won the men's half marathon race and Sarah Naibei won the women's race. Senbeta also won the men's wheelchair half marathon.

Jordan Payne and Florencia Borelli won the 8K races on Saturday. In the men's 8K wheelchair race, Garic finished first.

These are unofficial results and could be updated later. You can search the race results online.