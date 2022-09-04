Watch CBS News
8-year-old son calls police after father shoots mother in Tacony, DA's office says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who allegedly shot the mother of his three children Saturday morning has been arrested and charged, the office of District Attorney Larry Krassner says. Karell Young is accused of shooting the 29-year-old woman on the 6700 block of Jackson Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The DA's office says Young allegedly argued with the 29-year-old woman while another woman, the mother of his fourth child, was present. Furthermore, all four children were at the home as well.

The DA's office says his 8-year-old son called the police.

Young was arrested on scene.

He is now being charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children, domestic assault and other charges.

Young is being held on a $3 million bail.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse or violence call:

National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-888-799-SAFE (7233)

Women Against Abuse: 1-866-723-3014

