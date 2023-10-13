Taylor Swift is back "on the bleachers" for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game

(CNN) — Swapping her glamorous blue "Eras Tour" concert film premiere gown for a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket, Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday to watch Travis Kelce play some football.

The singer was shown on the Prime Video broadcast sitting in the family suite next to the two-time Super Bowl champ's mom Donna Kelce, just one day after her splashy movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Swift's appearance at the Chiefs vs. Brancos game marks the third time the "Karma" singer has watched Kelce play in person.

Earlier this month, Swift brought her famous friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to catch the Chiefs play the New York Jets.

In September, she was first seen hanging out with Donna Kelce to watch the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears. After the game, the "Cruel Summer" singer was spotted leaving the stadium with Kelce.

Days later, Kelce gave Swift a "shout out" on his podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, "for pulling up" to watch him play. "That was pretty ballsy," he quipped.

He also said she "looked amazing" at the game, that his friends and family had nothing but wonderful things to say about her.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have publicly commented on their friendship, but there's been plenty of speculation the two are dating given that weeks after he said he fumbled giving the pop star his phone number, she's shown up to support him playing.

"What's real is that it is my personal life," Kelce said on the podcast, adding that he'll stick to talking sports moving forward.

"I want to respect both of our lives," he said.