Jury selection begins Monday in federal trial of R. Kelly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jury selection begins Monday in Chicago for the latest federal trial of R. Kelly.

The singer is charged with child pornography and obstruction of justice.

This is yet another federal trial for R. Kelly. Back in June, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a federal sex trafficking case out of New York.

As for the case here in Illinois, Kelly is accused of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The VHS videotape at the center of a 2008 case, where Kelly was acquitted of child porn charges is back in play.

And this time, the woman known only as Miinor 1," who is now in her 30s, will testify. Prosecutors allege Kelly paid and threatened her and her parents to keep her from talking 14 years ago.

Kelly also faces multiple sexual assault and sexual abuse charges in Cook County.

Four other accusers are expected to take the stand as well.