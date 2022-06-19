Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m.

The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m.

Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media.

In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Juneteenth Jubilee starts at 11 a.m. in the Main/DeKalb area. Please note the various road closures there. Free parking is available at the transportation center. The party keeps going until 5 p.m.



And don't forget Deja Groove at Elmwood Park at 7! pic.twitter.com/NHRSJ15vLV — Municipality of Norristown (@NorristownGov) June 19, 2022

In Bucks County, a Juneteenth celebration will take place at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Family Pride hosted a Juneteenth picnic at Lovett Park in East Mount Airy.

The event centered on Black LGBTQ plus families.

There was free food, entertainment, vendor and resources for people to enjoy.

