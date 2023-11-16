Police issue arrest warrant for man accused of stealing luggage at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man they said stole luggage from Philadelphia International Airport in September. Investigators said they found the stolen bags at home in West Philadelphia.

A warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Julius Cook.

Police said he was involved in multiple luggage thefts from a PHL baggage claim.

If you recognize one of the bags, authorities said to contact police with information about your flight and your belongings.