Police issue arrest warrant for man accused of stealing luggage at Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man they said stole luggage from Philadelphia International Airport in September. Investigators said they found the stolen bags at home in West Philadelphia.
A warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Julius Cook.
Police said he was involved in multiple luggage thefts from a PHL baggage claim.
If you recognize one of the bags, authorities said to contact police with information about your flight and your belongings.
