Joy of Sharing Toy Drive to benefit Philadelphia families who have lost loved ones

Joy of Sharing toy drive to benefit families who lost loved ones

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Latashia Smith lost her daughter, Amber Smith, earlier this year. Amber's nieces and nephews took the loss hard. "Auntie Amber" -- their mom Ashley's twin sister -- often cared for them and played with them, their grandmother said.

During a recent interview, Amber's 3-year-old nephew Aaron wore a shirt with his beloved aunt's face on it.

Aaron's family is one of those suffering painful losses who will be helped by CBS Philadelphia's annual Joy of Sharing toy drive this holiday season.

Aaron shows off a shirt with a picture of his Auntie Amber.

The station is partnering with Mothers In Charge, a nonprofit that supports families that have lost loved ones to gun violence, and the Salvation Army, to provide toys for children.

"This opportunity you all have given us gives us an opportunity to put a smile on their face," Dorothy Johnson-Speight, the founder of Mothers In Charge, said. "And that means so much to Mothers In Charge, so much to the children and the families."

How you can help

You can donate to the CBS Philadelphia Joy of Sharing Toy Drive through the online registry.

You can also drop off new, unwrapped toys at locations around Philadelphia.

The toy drive ends Dec. 22.