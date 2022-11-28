Court papers show glimpse into Bensalem murder confessed on Instagram

Teen charged as adult for murder confessed on Instagram

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy charged with murder over the weekend has rocked a small tight-knit Bensalem community. CBS3 has uncovered new details after the 16-year-old allegedly fatally shot his friend, a 13-year-old girl, inside a Bensalem mobile home.

The young victim, only identified in court documents as "MC" — was shot once in the neck and thorax.

"I just knew somebody got killed over there, I didn't know the story at the time," Gary Sealey, of Bensalem, said.

Court papers provide only a glimpse into what happened.

Cooper initially agreed to talk with detectives — explaining MC was dropped off early Friday. The two, once romantically involved according to Cooper, laid on a bed and binged a Netflix series.

It's alleged Cooper earlier in the day had cleaned out and reorganized his father's gun safe.

What happened next, isn't clear. Investigators aren't talking.

Cooper allegedly told detectives MC went to the bathroom alone.

Arrest papers show Cooper's mother ended the interview.

How did the shooting happen exactly? We don't know.

But police have more to go on, including statements Cooper apparently made when taken into custody.

Cooper allegedly told officers the shooting was an accident, he was sorry, and he would be in jail for the rest of his life. The 16-year-old also indicated it was an accident when police say he called a friend over Instagram video chat, requesting help in concealing the crime.

"I never would've thought he would kill, he wasn't violent at all, he wasn't even big or nothing," Sealey said.

Cooper is in jail without bail. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.