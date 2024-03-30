Watch CBS News
Chester police launch homicide investigation after 71-year-old man found dead in home

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Chester City police are involved in an ongoing homicide investigation after finding a man's body at a home Friday night.

Police responded to the 300 block of Rose Street around 10 p.m. for a well-being check where they said they found a 71-year-old man dead. Officials identified the man, who is also the homeowner, as Joseph Wright.

The cause of death is homicide due to the circumstances that were at the scene, police said.

Officials are asking the public for help and if they have any information to contact the Chester City Police Department

The public is also urged to contact Detective Ryan Stewart at 610-447-8429 or email at rstewart299@chesterpolice.org and CID Detective Dave Tyler at 610-891-4197 or email at tylerd@co.delaware.pa.us.

