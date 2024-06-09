Philadelphia man riding "ATV dirt bike" dies after crash in Fairhill, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 30-year-old man riding an "ATV dirt bike" died after he crashed into a car head-on in Fairhill on Saturday night, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Lawrence Street just before 8:30 p.m., according to police. Authorities identified the 30-year-old as Joseph Matos of Philadelphia.

Police said Matos was driving eastbound in the turning lane of Lehigh Avenue and crashed head-on with a 2015 gray Dodge vehicle. Police didn't specify the model of the Dodge.

Matos fell off his dirt bike as a result of the crash and was struck by the car's rear tire, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by paramedics and pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m., according to police.

Police said a man took the dirt bike from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The driver of the gray Dodge, a 53-year-old woman, stayed on location and cooperated with police. No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 215-686-TIPS (8477).