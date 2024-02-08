Former South Jersey head football coach heading to Super Bowl after Philadelphia Eagles helped him land tickets

Former Florence Township football coach getting ready for Super Bowl

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A former high school football coach is getting ready to fly out to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, thanks in part to the Philadelphia Eagles.

CBS Philadelphia first introduced you to Joseph Frappolli this past September on the eve of his 50th and final season coaching the Florence High School football team.

Days later, the Philadelphia Eagles saw our story and invited the coach to a game complete with a surprise visit on the field from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and capped off with two tickets to this year's Super Bowl.

"When I'm on the plane tomorrow and I'm actually there, I'm going to say I'm there," Frappolli said.

"It's really been exciting. Our kids are excited for us to go on this trip," Donna Frappolli, Joseph's wife, said.

While the couple says they had hoped it would be the Eagles in the big game, they're excited to wear the colors of their beloved Flashes during their trip.

As for what's next, Joseph Frappolli traded in football for a local council seat -- promising that whether it's City Hall or Sin City - Florence will always be a winner in his book.

"He was a councilman when we were first married in 1972, so I've gone complete circle," Donna Frappolli said.