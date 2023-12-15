Haddon Heights School District staff member faces charges of child pornography

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –- The Haddon Heights School District announced one of its high school staff members is in police custody. The school district sent out a letter announcing this on Thursday night.

While the letter didn't identify the staff member nor say what the charges were, the superintendent confirmed to CBS Philadelphia Friday afternoon that the letter is in reference to Joseph Dalessandro, who was previously listed on the district's website as a science teacher.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Dalessandro is facing charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Mary Destefano said her granddaughter had him as a teacher.

"Utterly disgusting, right? Like it turns your stomach," Destefano said. "I really think the school acted as promptly and as quickly as they possibly could. I don't know what else they could've done."

According to an affidavit of probable cause, detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of child sexual abuse materials being uploaded from Dalessandro's IP address.

The prosecutor's office said a search of Dalessandro's house found numerous files of child sexual abuse material.

In the letter to parents, the school district said the staff member has been placed on a leave of absence, is not permitted to contact students and their families nor is allowed on district property.

The letter encourages families to contact school counselors if their children need assistance.

Dalessandro remains in jail with no bond.

CBS Philadelphia requested comment with the Gloucester County Public Defender's Office who's representing Dalessandro. The newsroom is still awaiting a response.

According to the superintendent, there currently is no indication any school students or additional staff members were involved.