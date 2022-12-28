Joseph Augustus Zarelli, aka "The Boy in The Box," laid to rest in Philly

The Boy in the Box laid to rest at services in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Almost a month after police publicly identified the victim in the case known as "The Boy in The Box," services were held Wednesday to lay Joseph Augustus Zarelli's soul to rest.

Parishioners at Saint Cecilia in Fox Chase gathered in prayer to honor the life of Zarelli. Last month, Philadelphia police identified Zarelli as the 1957 murder victim.

"People never stopped caring when it came to the death of Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Rev. Christopher Walsh said. "Since that day that his body was found – people care."

The mass Wednesday afternoon took place not far from where Zarelli's 4-year-old body was found stuffed in a box 65 years ago. It's a case that's haunted this community for decades, but as Walsh emphasized, people never stopped caring.

"They cared about his name, where he was from," Rev. Walsh said. "They cared how he died."

Dozens of community members paid their final respects, many who had no connection to Zarelli, but have followed the case for as long as they can remember

"We felt like this was a piece of closure for the city, for the neighborhood, and we couldn't not come today," Elena Farabella said.

While for some the service provided closure, much of the case remains a mystery.

"But we want more," Walsh said. "Who did this? Why they did this? Will they be brought to justice?"

Police hope confirming the boy's identity could possibly bring them one step closer to nailing down a suspect.

During the service, Rev. Walsh pointed out the issue of child abuse in the United States.

According to FBI stats, more than 1,700 children died from abuse in 2020.

On Wednesday night, St. Timothy Parish in the Northeast will also hold a mass to honor Zarelli.