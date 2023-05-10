Elbow injury lands Phillies' Jose Alvarado on 15-day injured list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be without their best reliever for at least the next 13 days. The Phillies on Wednesday placed left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, May 8, with left elbow inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies activated right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti from the 15-day IL. Bellatti was placed on the IL with right triceps tendinitis in late April.

Prior to today’s game, the Phillies placed LHP José Alvarado on the 15-day IL (retroactive to 5/8) with left elbow inflammation. RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from his rehab assignment with Clearwater (A) and reinstated from the 15-day IL (right triceps tendinitis). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 10, 2023

Alvarado wasn't available for the Phillies' series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Phillies said after their 8-4 win that Alvarado wasn't available because of tightness in his left wrist.

The 27-year-old Alvarado has had a dominant force out of the Phillies' bullpen this season, converting five of his seven save opportunities with 24 strikeouts and no walks and a 1.88 ERA.

The Phillies finish a brief two-game series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.