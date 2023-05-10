Elbow injury lands Phillies' Jose Alvarado on 15-day injured list
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be without their best reliever for at least the next 13 days. The Phillies on Wednesday placed left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, May 8, with left elbow inflammation.
In a corresponding move, the Phillies activated right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti from the 15-day IL. Bellatti was placed on the IL with right triceps tendinitis in late April.
Alvarado wasn't available for the Phillies' series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Phillies said after their 8-4 win that Alvarado wasn't available because of tightness in his left wrist.
The 27-year-old Alvarado has had a dominant force out of the Phillies' bullpen this season, converting five of his seven save opportunities with 24 strikeouts and no walks and a 1.88 ERA.
The Phillies finish a brief two-game series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.
