How this Penn student helped N.J. lawmakers pass interracial marriage bill

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- In Trenton, lawmakers are looking at new legislation that would make sure a person's right to marry anyone of any race is protected under state law as it is federally.

This bill establishes freedom for people to marry or enter into civil union with a person of any race. It was approved by the full assembly Monday, 78-0.

The bill's sponsor is assemblyman John McKeon, of Essex County. McKeon said the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has opened the door to further erosion of rights like interracial marriage and this bill would ensure that in New Jersey couples are protected to marry who they choose.

New Jersey lawmakers recently advanced the bill, but Jordan Ortiz, a political science major at the University of Pennsylvania, is behind it.

Ortiz interned for McKeon, who gives his interns a chance to present their ideas for bills.

Ortiz went right to work and says he used his own personal story of being a child of an interracial marriage to inspire his ideas.

"I'm the child of an interracial marriage," Ortiz said. "And I did notice when I got to interracial marriage that it wasn't yet codified in New Jersey. I was nowhere to be found on any of the state codes, so I figured that would be a good idea to propose."

"I think this just represents the moral compass of our state and I'm proud to have sponsored it," McKeon said.

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy is also behind the bill.

"It allows you to marry or go into a civil union with whoever you wish to and it shouldn't matter what the color of your skin is, it shouldn't matter whether they are the same sex or not. You have a right to marry with whom you wish to marry," Murphy said.

Ortiz say he knows the bill has a long way to go, but he is looking forward to be apart of it and creating change for future generations.

"They deserve the right to have a loving and happy marriage just as my parents do," Ortiz said.