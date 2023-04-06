New Jersey cheer coach, mother charged in sexual assault case

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The mother of a former cheerleading coach was arrested Wednesday following an investigation where her son was charged with alleged sexual assault last week.

Jonathan Ryker, 25, allegedly assaulted minors as a coach at Rockstar Cheer in Southhampton, officials say.

The mother, Angela Ryker, 51, was charged with criminal attempt and witness tampering in connection to the 2022 investigation involving Jonathan Ryker.

Jonathan Ryker was initially charged with sexual assault with additional charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Access Cheerleading released a statement in regards to the incident:

"In September 2022, we received allegations of nonprofessional electronic communication regarding Jonathan Ryker and a minor cheerleading athlete. We immediately and permanently removed Jonathan Ryker from the facility. We reported what we knew to law enforcement and the United States Allstar Federation. On Thursday, March 30th- 8 months later - we were notified of Jon Ryker's arrest for five felony charges of offenses against minors, including sexual assault, as well as Angel Ryker's charges for witness tampering and criminal attempt. We are grateful to the NJ State Police for their commitment to the children of our state and we continue to work with them through this ongoing criminal matter. We stand with all survivors of abuse and will continue to create the safest and most consistent place possible for children to compete in allstar cheerleading."

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Medford Township Police Department, and Troop "C" Criminal Investigation Office detectives started an investigation last August looking into explicit content they say Jonathan Ryker sent to a minor via social media.

Ryker was lodged in Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing. If you or anyone you know may have been a victim please contact the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282. Anonymous tips are welcomed. — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) March 31, 2023

Detectives say they were able to identify another victim that was a student at Rockstar Cheer during the eight-month investigation and later added additional charges.

Medford Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Red Lion Station and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office are part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials are urging those who might be a victim to contact the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at 609-265-5035, and New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.

People can give tips anonymously.