Bon Jovi celebrates opening of new Project HOME residence in Philadelphia's Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rock star Jon Bon Jovi helped celebrate the opening of the new Inn of Amazing Mercy in Kensington Thursday, which offers supportive housing for people fighting homelessness and substance-use disorder.

The sounds of cheers and celebration rang out in Kensington. Project HOME cut the ribbon on the new 62-unit affordable housing site, where people can get help finding a home and sobriety under one roof.

New Jersey's own Jon Bon Jovi was there after he and his wife donated $300,000 to the project. He helped raise another million for the development

"What I see at The Inn of Amazing Mercy is hope," Bon Jovi said. "I see a community that is committed to ending and preventing chronic homelessness and finding real solutions to the crisis that has gripped this country."

Bon Jovi may have been the rock star, but there was another star at the event: resident Rick Peterson. The crowd cheered when he was called to the podium.

"This is the first time in my adult life I've even had keys to a door where I can go home and it's mine. It's my place to call home, Peterson said.

At the inn and other Project HOME sites, residents can find medical help at home to fight addiction at home.

"Project HOME basically nursed me into being a better human being," Peterson said. "I've been clean for about a year and three months."

Bon Jovi wanted the entire community to help make sure all neighbors are safe and well.

"Those partners involved here today are the right people and now is that right time."

With the opening of The Home of Amazing Mercy, Project HOME now has more than a thousand units of affordable housing across Philadelphia.