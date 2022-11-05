Phillies fan power washes his way to World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The World Series games at Citizens Bank Park were such a hot ticket as Philadelphia Phillies fans relished their chances to show off for the nation. One business owner has memories no one will be able to powerwash away.

After going to a playoff game, John Lines knew he had to find a way to get tickets, so he got creative and offered a trade.

"It was all just so perfect," Lines said. "It was like such an experience."

Lines was at Game 5 of the World Series with his wife Lynn, and the way he got tickets was a mix of genius and pure luck.

Lines owns a power washing and window cleaning company called Nick's Window Cleaning & PowerWashing in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

He posted on Facebook saying he will trade one powerwash and one window cleaning in the spring and one window cleaning in the fall for 10 years in return for some tickets.

"So I just put it out there," Lines said. "I never thought in a million years that somebody was going to bite."

That trade was a success, and the Lines scored two tickets in Section 104.

But even though the Phillies lost, they said it was an unforgettable experience inside Citizens Bank Park.

"Until the ticket was scanned last night, I still didn't believe it," Lynn Lines said. "I still didn't believe it. I walked in like this, thinking it may not be real."

"People don't care what's going on outside those walls," John said. "They only care what's going on down there and that's what it was about."

Lines says the tickets are well worth the hard work headed his way.

"Whether they lose or win it all, I am still going to do it happily," Lines said. "I am going to take care of him. I got to go to the World Series. We got to go to the World Series."

And as for Lynn, she says this Phillies team exemplifies everything they are trying to teach to kids.

"Work hard, try your best, don't give up," she said, "and to be able to put all of those virtues with faces. You know, seeing these guys come out every day and no matter what who doubted them, they kept coming back and grinding. Now, the kids can see that."

An attorney also helped create a contract to bind all of this together and make sure both parties were good to go.