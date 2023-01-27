Watch CBS News
John Fetterman assigned to Senate banking, aging committees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman has been assigned to two committees in the United States Senate.

Fetterman says he's been assigned to both the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as well as the Special Committee on aging. 

That special committee oversees programs including Medicare and Social Security.

The chairman of the special committee is Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

Casey welcomed Fetterman aboard the committee on social media, saying he's excited to work him to to better the lives of seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. 

