17-year-old arrested for North Catasauqua double homicide of ex-girlfriend and her mother, police say

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in North Catasauqua. This comes just hours after Pennsylvania State Police identified the victims Tuesday from the small Northampton County town near the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

The pair were found murdered in their home last week.

Rosalyn Siobal Glass, 39, and 16-year-old Rianna Lynn Glass were found stabbed multiple times in a home on the 1100 block of Railroad Street on Sept. 14. According to state police, Northampton County coroner Zachary Lysek ruled their deaths were caused by sharp force injuries and were the result of homicide.

Police are still investigating.

Police said the double homicide of the mother and her teen daughter came not long after the 17-year-old defendant learned his former girlfriend started seeing someone else.

Later that night in neighboring Lehigh County, police responded to a car crash involving Rosalyn's car, which they said was taken from the home after the murders.

Police said 17-year-old John Bradley and a 14-year-old teen girl were traveling at a high rate of speed when they crashed. A double-edged knife was found near Bradley with red and brown stains on it, according to police.

In a press conference Tuesday, police noted that neighborhood surveillance video from Ring cameras were key to placing both Bradley and the 14-year-old involved in the crash at the crime scene.

At this time, police said it's unclear if the 14-year-old girl was inside the home during the murders.

Bradley is being charged as an adult with two homicide counts and one count of theft with a motor vehicle. He is being held without bail.

Rosalyn Glass was born in Pangasinan on the Philippines island of Luzon, according to an obituary with the Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Bethlehem. The obit also said Rianna was in her junior year at Northampton High School and was an active dancer.