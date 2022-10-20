Biden visits Pa. to campaign for Senate candidate Fetterman

President Biden is in battleground Pennsylvania campaigning for US Senate candidate John Fetterman

President Biden is in battleground Pennsylvania campaigning for US Senate candidate John Fetterman

President Biden is in battleground Pennsylvania campaigning for US Senate candidate John Fetterman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Biden is on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. And he's on his way to Philadelphia right now -- to support Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Election day is less than three weeks away and mail-in voting is already underway.

President Biden will headline a private fundraiser for Fetterman in Philadelphia Thursday evening. But first, he stopped in the western part of the state.

Fetterman was on hand to greet President Biden as he landed in Pittsburgh.

"My staff said to me, 'Do you realize how many times I've been to Pittsburgh?' I said 'No.' They said '19," President Biden said.

The president came to tout the bipartisan infrastructure bill being used to rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge.

"We managed to get some Republicans to vote for this, 13 in the House and 19 in the Senate and I'm truly grateful for them," President Biden said. "I mean that sincerely. But a whole lot more voted against it."

The bridge collapsed in January. It is being rebuilt and expected to open by the end of the year.

Pittsburgh is a city of bridges, but too many of them are in poor condition like this bridge behind me before it collapsed.

Following his remarks, President Biden and Fetterman visited Primanti brothers-- the famous Pittsburgh sandwich shop.

Fetterman is locked in a tight race with Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz The race has tightened as Oz's campaign has repeatedly questioned Fetterman's fitness for office following a stroke in may.

"Agree to a 90-minute debate on the 25th of October," Oz said. "Even though it's really late in the campaign, at least you'll give the voters of Pennsylvania a glimpse into how you may answer some of these questions."

The Pennsylvania contest is one of the races that will decide control of the senate, which CBS News projects as a tossup.

At that Pittsburgh restaurant, President Biden was asked if Democrats will hold the Senate.

He said, I think so. It ain't over until it's over.

As election day approaches, we've got you covered. Check out our voter guide for everything you need to know, before the polls open on Nov. 8.