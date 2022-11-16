Watch CBS News
Local News

Jobs available: PennDOT hiring mechanics, snow plow drivers

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

PennDOT preparing for winter despite shortage in employees
PennDOT preparing for winter despite shortage in employees 01:46

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's already a chill in the air, and it won't be long before it starts snowing all across the tri-state area.

PennDOT has almost everything it needs to clear snow off the roads this winter: the salt and the equipment. Now it just needs people.

"No matter how understaffed or challenged our team happens to be, rest assured, PennDOT is ready this year," said Tony Goreski, PennDOT's highway maintenance manager in Delaware County

Right now, PennDOT is short 100 to 110 truck operators with a CDL license who can drive snow plows in the Philadelphia metro area.

The agency also needs 10 mechanics to fix any trucks that break down.

"We are challenged with a lot of people in demand for operators across the board," Goreski said. "Truck drivers in general is an industry that is experiencing a shortage."

PennDOT hopes more people will apply so they can clear all the roads in a timely fashion, but given the situation, they're asking residents for patience because there could be a delay in clearing side streets.

"In situations where we don't have enough operators, we can also utilize employees from other counties, neighboring counties, to come in and assist us if possible," Goreski said.

PennDOT has increased the pay to attract more applicants. The truck operator job pays about $18 to $20 an hour, and the mechanic job pays about $20 to $25 an hour.

"Time will tell if that was effective or not," Goreski said. "We're hoping for the best on that on that end."

PennDOT is also planning to hold several job fairs next month.

If you're interested in applying to the open positions, head to employment.pa.gov, click on "open jobs," then "open to public," and search for PennDOT.

Madeleine Wright
Madeleine-Wright-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpeg

Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS3 Eyewitness News. She joined the team in January 2022.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.