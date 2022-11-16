Jobs available: PennDOT hiring mechanics, snow plow drivers

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's already a chill in the air, and it won't be long before it starts snowing all across the tri-state area.

PennDOT has almost everything it needs to clear snow off the roads this winter: the salt and the equipment. Now it just needs people.

"No matter how understaffed or challenged our team happens to be, rest assured, PennDOT is ready this year," said Tony Goreski, PennDOT's highway maintenance manager in Delaware County

Right now, PennDOT is short 100 to 110 truck operators with a CDL license who can drive snow plows in the Philadelphia metro area.

The agency also needs 10 mechanics to fix any trucks that break down.

"We are challenged with a lot of people in demand for operators across the board," Goreski said. "Truck drivers in general is an industry that is experiencing a shortage."

PennDOT hopes more people will apply so they can clear all the roads in a timely fashion, but given the situation, they're asking residents for patience because there could be a delay in clearing side streets.

"In situations where we don't have enough operators, we can also utilize employees from other counties, neighboring counties, to come in and assist us if possible," Goreski said.

PennDOT has increased the pay to attract more applicants. The truck operator job pays about $18 to $20 an hour, and the mechanic job pays about $20 to $25 an hour.

"Time will tell if that was effective or not," Goreski said. "We're hoping for the best on that on that end."

PennDOT is also planning to hold several job fairs next month.

If you're interested in applying to the open positions, head to employment.pa.gov, click on "open jobs," then "open to public," and search for PennDOT.