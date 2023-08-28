Watch CBS News
Jim's South Street hopes to reopen in late October

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good news for cheesesteak fans. You'll be able to get your fix at Jim's again pretty soon.

The owner of Jim's South Street said he hopes to reopen the iconic spot around late October.

The restaurant has been closed for more than a year after a fire ripped through the building in July of 2022.

The new restaurant at Fourth and South Streets will be twice as big as it was before.

We'll let you know when Jim's sets an official opening date.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 6:30 PM

