Delaware student accused of restraining, sexually assaulting teen girl in school stairwell

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- A high school student was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting another student at Christiana High School leading Delaware State Police to believe there could be more victims.

Delaware State Police identified the alleged perpetrator as Jimar Payne, 18, and said he was charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree unlawful sexual contact and offensive touching.

An investigation into Payne's conduct began on May 23 after a school resource officer at Christiana High School in Newark was told a student had been kidnapped and assaulted the afternoon before.

Jimar Payne, 18, of Newark, Del., was charged with kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact and offensive touching, DSP said. Delaware State Police

According to Delaware State Police, on May 22, Payne allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl in the school stairwell, threw her to the ground and restrained her. Police said while Payne restrained the 15-year-old he engaged in "both sexual and offensive" behavior. The 15-year-old girl broke free and ran from Payne in the stairwell.

Authorities said the investigation into Payne went on for months before they were finally able to secure an arrest warrant. Payne turned himself in to Delaware State Police Troop 2 on Friday, Aug. 30. Payne was arraigned and later released on a $15,500 unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is actively investigating Payne's assault and asking anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to contact Sergeant A. Zickgraf by calling 302-365-8403. Tipsters can also send a private Facebook message to DSP or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.