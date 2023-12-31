Mayor Jim Kenney thanks Philadelphians on his final day in office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Philadelphians during his final day of office on Sunday before Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is sworn in as the 100th mayor of the city.

Kenney served two terms and was Philadelphia's 99th mayor from Jan. 4, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Here's his message on his final day:

"Dear Fellow Philadelphians,

It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve as the mayor of this great city. Thank you for this significant opportunity and for all you do for Philadelphia as members of your community.

I write to you on the eve of an historic milestone for our city, as we prepare to welcome my friend and colleague, Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, to this esteemed office. I have the utmost confidence in Mayor-elect Parker, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to serving the people of Philadelphia time and again throughout her impressive career. Our city and its future are in great hands.

Over the last eight years, we have made significant progress on the key issues facing Philadelphia and its future - public safety, education, inclusive growth, financial stability, and thriving neighborhoods.

Our city's magnificent strength and resilience shone bright even in its darkest moments. The combination of a global pandemic, a tumultuous presidential election, a devastating gun violence epidemic, and long overdue demands for racial justice, tested the resolve and resilience of every single Philadelphian. Without hesitation, Philadelphia's municipal employees, first responders, healthcare staff, and volunteers stepped forward to see us through uncharted waters. Four years later, we have made an incredible recovery from the pandemic and are poised to focus once more on the City's bright future.

None of this would be possible without the City's dedicated and talented workforce. Every day, more than 30,000 Philadelphians are hard at work serving the public, while also paving the way for innovation and progress. This work often happens behind the scenes, and too often it goes unrecognized or underestimated. In my career as an elected official - and as the son of a firefighter - I've always been impressed by the hardworking public servants across every department and at every level of local government. I thank them all for their service during my time in office and am forever grateful for their commitment to serving the people of Philadelphia.

My administration has spent the past several months preparing for the mayoral transition to promote continuity, stability, and momentum as a new mayor takes office. We are excited about our city's future and look forward to celebrating Philadelphia's progress and achievements under Mayor-elect Parker's leadership.

Thank you again, Philadelphia, for the incredible honor of being your Mayor. I am confident that together we have sown the seeds for continued progress, and I look forward to watching them grow with you."