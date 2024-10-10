Jill Scott honored with mural at alumni Philadelphia High School for Girls: "It's home, this is Philly"

Grammy award winner Jill Scott was one of the many accomplished alumni celebrated with a mural dedication at Girls' High School's 177th anniversary on Thursday.

At Broad and Olney, HERrstory is displayed on a brick wall of the Philadelphia High School for Girls.

"To be a Girls' high girl, it's nothing like it," said principal KaTiedra Argro. "And we have so many women in so many different places all over the country. All over the world."

The mural, entitled "Luminaries: The Coronation" celebrates the school's 177th anniversary with one legendary alumni who inspired many through her music and artistry.

"It's home. It's water plugs and organic energy," Scott said. "It's real people living through over beyond. I know that sounds poetic but this is Philly."

Scott graduated from Girls' High in 1990.

"I went here. I had very little," Scott said. "We were having a difficult time in life when I was here and to be on the side of this building is an inspiration to these intelligent young women is beyond my imagination. I never dreamed any of it."

Scott's legacy has inspired young women walking the hallways today.

"Being part of the mural coming to life and then seeing it actually be there and having this big celebration to honor the legacy of Girls High is so fun to see come to fruition," senior Rowan Arthur said.

"Legacy with sisterhood… I grew up with my mom listening to Jill Scott," junior Zahiya Daniel said.

Honoring their history by recognizing their HERstory.

"It's been such a beautiful ride," Scott said.