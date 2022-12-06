Watch CBS News
Jill Scott brings "Who is Jill Scott?" tour to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly's own Jill Scott recently announced her upcoming tour, and today, the ticket presale begins. 

The tour marks the 23rd anniversary of her hit album "Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1."

The Philly native will be stopping in the city on the tour. Scott is set to perform at The Met Philadelphia, which will be a first for her.

She'll play there in March 2023.

