Part of JFK Boulevard closed after person hit by car in Philadelphia: police

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several blocks on JFK Boulevard in Center City are shut down after Philadelphia police said a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday.

It happened near the intersection of 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Police said one person was hit. They have not indicated if that person was a man or a woman.

The person was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stay on scene.

