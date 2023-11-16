Part of JFK Boulevard closed after person hit by car in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several blocks on JFK Boulevard in Center City are shut down after Philadelphia police said a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday.
It happened near the intersection of 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.
Police said one person was hit. They have not indicated if that person was a man or a woman.
The person was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Police said the driver of the vehicle did stay on scene.
