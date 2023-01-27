Jewish Family Service in Margate holds Holocaust memorial event

MARGATE, N.J., (CBS) -- January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County is committed to its mission to motivate and empower its community all while keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam, which means healing the world.

The JFS held a community event Friday afternoon in observance of local Holocaust survivors in the region. Survivors were surrounded by loved ones and neighbors as they enjoyed an afternoon full of music, painting, and storytelling.

Survivors were able to share stories about their lives and families with guests. A community devoted to remembrance and committed to giving back to those who endured so much before them.

There are approximately 25 Holocaust survivors in Atlantic County.

(Left to right): Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Clinical Psychologist Dr. Valerie Braunstein, Psy.D. offered food to Holocaust Survivors Arie Kasiarz and Mary Tintenfass at the Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, January 27. Guests enjoyed an afternoon of lunch, music and painting. Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

Holocaust Survivor Mary Tintenfass enjoyed painting at the Holocaust Remembrance Day event on Friday, January 27, at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Holocaust survivors and guests enjoyed an afternoon of lunch, music and painting. Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties