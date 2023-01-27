Jewish Family Service in Margate holds Holocaust memorial event
By Jessica Macaulay
/ CBS Philadelphia
MARGATE, N.J., (CBS) -- January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County is committed to its mission to motivate and empower its community all while keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam, which means healing the world.
The JFS held a community event Friday afternoon in observance of local Holocaust survivors in the region. Survivors were surrounded by loved ones and neighbors as they enjoyed an afternoon full of music, painting, and storytelling.
Survivors were able to share stories about their lives and families with guests. A community devoted to remembrance and committed to giving back to those who endured so much before them.
There are approximately 25 Holocaust survivors in Atlantic County.