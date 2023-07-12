Watch CBS News
3 Jersey Shore beaches deemed safe to swim after high levels of fecal bacteria detected in water

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three Jersey Shore beaches have been given the all-clear after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water earlier this week.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued the warning about Albany Avenue Beach in Atlantic City, Philadelphia Avenue Beach in Cape May and Hollywood Avenue Beach in Wildwood Crest.

Test results show the water is now safe. 

Experts say it was likely caused by all the run-off from the recent rain the area has had.

