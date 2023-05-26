Bucks County veteran determined to make sure heroes are never forgotten

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A Vietnam War veteran in Bucks County is determined to make sure those who gave their lives for the United States are never forgotten.

Jerry Sisian, 76, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. In 1967, he was in Vietnam. He says he got injured while over there and "came back in a body cast" and served until September of 1968.

Sisian says it was back in July 2020, when the country was in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns and national civil unrest, that he felt compelled to once again answer the call to help his country.

"Didn't know what to do," Sisian said. "I saw this flag on the back of the house. I grabbed the flag, grabbed this chair and I said I want to go and sit in front of this Veterans' memorial."

Ever since and weather permitting, Sisian says he comes every Monday to Friday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sisian has made it his mission to wave the stars and stripes at the intersection of 2nd Street Pike and Street Road in Southampton in front of a memorial dedicated to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We should always remember them and honor them," Sisian said, "no matter where you are, just remember that and never forget it."

Sisian says his message is one of patriotism, rather than politics.

Judging by the sound of it, this soldier is doing something right.

"You get a lot of horns blowing, a lot of thank yous," Sisian said, "and the cutest thing is when you get little kids in the back seats of the SUVs and they're waving out the window and they wave and I wave back to them, it's really cute."

For now, Sisian plans to keep flying his flag for as long as he can.

"I didn't know I would be here this long," Sisian said, "but I think the lord helps me."

Hoping to inspire others to share the spirit of gratitude, wherever they go.

"It's started with Vietnam veterans by saying welcome home," Sisian said, "but now, you can apply that to all veterans, say, 'welcome home. Thank you for your service.' It will touch them right in their heart."