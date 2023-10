Digital Brief: Oct. 6, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- His TV show was described as a "show about nothing," but fans are hoping Jerry Seinfeld will give them a lot to laugh about this weekend at The Met Philadelphia.

You can see "Jerry Seinfeld Live" on Friday night.

There are two shots: one at 7 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.