Jerry Sandusky denied appeal for new trial despite lawyers' claim of new evidence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has denied former Penn State assistant coach and convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky's appeal for a new trial.
RELATED: Former Prosecutor Recalls Jerry Sandusky Sex Abuse Scandal A Decade Later
His lawyers said they have new evidence that has to do with a "repressed memory" that was used to convict Sandusky.
The judge called some evidence quote "scattershot" and said other parts of Sandusky's appeal had already been ruled on.
ALSO SEE: Judge Rejects Jerry Sandusky's Latest Request For Shorter Sentence
Last month, a judge lowered Sandusky's restitution in the case from over $90,000 to about $45,000.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.