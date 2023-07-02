Jerry Sandusky denied appeal for new trial despite lawyers' claim of new evidence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has denied former Penn State assistant coach and convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky's appeal for a new trial.

RELATED: Former Prosecutor Recalls Jerry Sandusky Sex Abuse Scandal A Decade Later

His lawyers said they have new evidence that has to do with a "repressed memory" that was used to convict Sandusky.

The judge called some evidence quote "scattershot" and said other parts of Sandusky's appeal had already been ruled on.

ALSO SEE: Judge Rejects Jerry Sandusky's Latest Request For Shorter Sentence

Last month, a judge lowered Sandusky's restitution in the case from over $90,000 to about $45,000.