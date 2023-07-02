Watch CBS News
Jerry Sandusky denied appeal for new trial despite lawyers' claim of new evidence

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Judge denies convicted child abuser, Jerry Sandusky's, appeal for new trial
Judge denies convicted child abuser, Jerry Sandusky's, appeal for new trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has denied former Penn State assistant coach and convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky's appeal for a new trial.

His lawyers said they have new evidence that has to do with a "repressed memory" that was used to convict Sandusky.

The judge called some evidence quote "scattershot" and said other parts of Sandusky's appeal had already been ruled on.

Last month, a judge lowered Sandusky's restitution in the case from over $90,000 to about $45,000.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:05 AM

