Jefferson University to honor basketball coach Herb Magee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee is being honored by Thomas Jefferson University on Tuesday. The school is dedicating its main basketball gym to the former Rams head coach.

Magee retired back in March after 54 seasons with the team.

He's known as the "shot doctor" and ended his tenure with the second-most wins in NCAA history.

That dedication ceremony is happening at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Jefferson's home opener against Bloomsburg.