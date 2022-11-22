Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson University to honor basketball coach Herb Magee

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee being honored by Thomas Jefferson University
Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee being honored by Thomas Jefferson University 00:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee is being honored by Thomas Jefferson University on Tuesday. The school is dedicating its main basketball gym to the former Rams head coach. 

Magee retired back in March after 54 seasons with the team. 

He's known as the "shot doctor" and ended his tenure with the second-most wins in NCAA history. 

That dedication ceremony is happening at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Jefferson's home opener against Bloomsburg.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.