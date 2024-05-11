Student athletes say they'd rather attend Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta than commencement

PENNSAUKEN N.J. (CBS) -- The 85th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta came to a close amidst beautiful weather Saturday, drawing some students who willingly skipped their graduation ceremonies to compete.

Evelyn Andersen, who graduated summa cum laude from the Rochester Institute of Technology, was one of them. On Saturday, her team took gold in the eight-person women's DIII crew event, just a few hours after she would have been attending her commencement at RIT.

"[Crew team has] taught me a lot about myself and what it means to be part of a team," Andersen said. "I am really sad to be leaving."

Inger Andersen, Evelyn Andersen's mother, became choked up when she spoke about how proud she was of her daughter.

"She has worked so hard," Inger Andersen said. "She was an academic scholar. She never had a B in her life, and this was her first sport. She'd rather be on this stage than getting her diploma."

Evelyn Andersen's teammate, Jenna Olivieri, said she's an inspiration.

"Evelyn is one of the strongest people on this team," Olivieri said. "We've been really lucky to have her."

Olivieri just finished her junior year at RIT and said if given the choice between attending commencement or rowing in the Dad Vail Regatta next year, it will be an easy choice.

"100% – my parents have no say in it – I will be here my senior year," Olivieri said. "I want to be one of the seniors racing here because rowing is such a beautiful sport. I love the people here so much, and I'd rather be here than anywhere else."

Thankfully, some didn't have to choose. Victoria Diaz, who graduated from Jefferson University on Thursday, was able to attend her ceremony and row the next two days.

"It's been very busy, but I wouldn't trade it for anything else. I'm very excited to be at my last Dad Vail," Diaz said. "This is just the end of an era for me and my other senior friends. So we're all just taking the time to celebrate, take it in."