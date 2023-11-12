JDRF One Walk at Citizens Bank Park raises money, awareness for Type-1 Diabetes research

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Walkers dressed warmly to help raise money to fight diabetes, one step at a time on a very cold November morning outside of Citizens Bank Park.

The JDRF One Walk was officially underway Sunday at 10 a.m., but CBS Philadelphia was live throughout the morning talking to organizers and walkers as they prepared for the walk and all of the festivities, including a parade, DJ and a T-shirt contest.

The goal was to raise more than $1.2 million dollars for critical research into Type-1 Diabetes.

Crews said they were expecting about 6,000 people to show up for the morning walk, including some famous friends, like the Phillie Phanatic.

Gerry Miceli, Board President of JDRF Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, said walks like this actually make it possible that they may find a cure for Type-1 Diabetes.

"It's just an incredible event – the energy, kind of the sea of people that's going to be flowing through Citizens Bank Park here, rallying around the cause," he said. "It's just a great way of looking at the T1D community and saying "Hey we've got your back. We're with you, we're all in.'"

Miceli's son Charles said he and his sister were even in on the fundraising element this year. He said he and his sister sold lemonade for 50 cents a piece and ended up raising $200 for the JDRF.

The route included a big lap around the parking lot before entering Citizens Bank Park for a walk in the ballpark. The route looped back around to end where they started.