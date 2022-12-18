Watch CBS News
SUV strikes 7 cars, police vehicle in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say this SUV struck seven cars and a police vehicle and came to a stop on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries to officers or the public.

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody. 

One witness, who did not want to be identified, described the scene as the ending of a police chase and said there were loud noises and commotion.

"My wife was upstairs with the baby, and as soon as everything happened, I ran up and said, 'hey, come down with the baby,'" a witness said.

The witness said he doesn't feel safe living in Kensington because of the crime and violence.

