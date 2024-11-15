Former Allentown, Pennsylvania police officer stole drug money from crime scene, DA alleges

A former Allentown police vice officer is accused of stealing over $5,000 in cash that was evidence in a drug trafficking investigation, authorities said Friday.

Jason Krasley, 47, of Upper Milford Township, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said in a news release.

The offense dates back to May 16, 2019, while Krasley and other Allentown officers were investigating suspected drug trafficking at a barbershop on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, Holihan said.

Officers seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash, among other evidence, from the shop. Police later logged an inventory receipt noting that $16,000 in cash was seized from the barbershop's basement ceiling.

Later, a second inventory receipt was logged, showing that only $10,500 cash was found in the ceiling – $5,500 less than what was on the first receipt.

Investigators later recounted the money and found $5,500 was missing. The case was later brought to a grand jury in Lehigh County which handed up the theft charges against Krasley more than five years after the alleged offense.

Allentown Police issued a statement on the arrest Friday and identified Krasley as a former officer.

"The Allentown Police Department advised and consulted with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office when it was reported in 2019. This resulted in an internal and criminal investigation into the matter at the time. The Allentown Police Department cooperated regarding this incident and again in 2024 where it was revisited by the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office through the investigative grand jury process," the statement read.

"The Allentown Police Department takes all complaints either internal or external seriously and conducts full and thorough investigations related to the same," the statement continued.

Krasley appeared in court Friday for an arraignment and posted a bail bond, according to court records.