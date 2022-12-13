Jason Kelce surprises George Washington High School students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce surprised students at George Washington High School Tuesday.
He was there to help a nonprofit that encourages students to go to college.
A crowd of students cheered as Kelce walked in.
Two organizations, the Philadelphia Futures and the Steppingstone Scholars have officially merged. The new organization will be called Heights Philadelphia.
It helps low-income, first-generation students go to college.
The new organization will serve more than 3,000 Philadelphia students.
CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.