Jason Kelce surprises George Washington High School students

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce surprised students at George Washington High School Tuesday.

He was there to help a nonprofit that encourages students to go to college.

A crowd of students cheered as Kelce walked in.

Two organizations, the Philadelphia Futures and the Steppingstone Scholars have officially merged. The new organization will be called Heights Philadelphia.

Introducing Heights Philadelphia! This morning we celebrated the monumental moment of unveiling our new brand at George Washington High School, one of our 23 partner schools. Joined by GW’s nationally renowned Cheer Squad, Eagles player Jason Kelce, and an auditorium full of eager students, we announced our new name and our commitment, as Heights Philadelphia, to ensure all Philadelphia students graduate high school and achieve economic mobility through college and workforce success. Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars are now Heights. Help us #ReachNewHeights by following us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram (@heightsphilly) and spreading the word. Visit www.heights.org for more information.

It helps low-income, first-generation students go to college.

The new organization will serve more than 3,000 Philadelphia students. 

First published on December 13, 2022 / 1:24 PM

