Japanese steel company purchasing Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel in deal worth nearly $15 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The United States Steel Corporation is being purchased by Nippon Steel Corporation, the largest steelmaker in Japan.

The companies announced the news of the purchase early Monday morning and say that it will be an all-cash transaction at a value of $55 per share, making the total deal worth nearly $15 billion.

As part of the agreement, U.S. Steel will keep its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh and all collective bargaining agreements with the Steelworkers Union will be honored.

The companies say that Nippon acquiring U.S. Steel will lead to the combining of 'world-leading technologies and manufacturing capabilities' and that it will allow them to serve their customers better in the United States and around the world.

"NSC has a proven track record of acquiring, operating, and investing in steel mill facilities globally – and we are confident that, like our strategy, this combination is truly Best for All," said David Burritt, President and CEO of U.S. Steel in part.

"We look forward to collaborating closely with the U. S. Steel team to bring together the best of our companies and move forward together as the 'Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities,'" said Nippon Steel Corporation President Eiji Hashimoto in part.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors at both companies and is expected to be complete in the second or third quarter of 2024.

The companies will be holding a conference call at 8 a.m. to discuss details of the deal.