Repo driver shot in Chester makes miraculous recovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been nine months since a repo driver was shot in the head on the job in Delaware County.

While police search for the suspect, the victim is now sharing his miraculous story of recovery.

It's been a long and difficult recovery for Jamie King. He was left in critical condition and had to re-learn how to walk, talk and eat.

He and his wife want the person who did this to him caught.

A warning — some of the images you're about to see in the package above may be disturbing.

"The bullet went in," Jamie King said.

Jaime King, 39, alongside his wife, Nicole, described the frightening moment he was shot in the head and torso while working as a repo driver in the city of Chester.

Madeleine Wright: "What do you think it was that helped you pull through and survive?"

Jamie King: "My kids."

"100%, the love and support we received from everybody and the ultimate healer, God," Nicole King said.

The father of four was locking up the gate at International Recovery Services in May of last year when an orange SUV pulled up.

The passenger got out and confronted Jamie King about a vehicle he had just towed.

Suspect: "Where my car at, bro?"

Jamie: "It's in there."

Suspect: "It's been reeped?"

We've paused the video when the gunshots start.

But another angle shows the victim's tow truck rolls forward and crashes into a transformer.

Jamie King was knocked unconscious and ended up with a black eye, collapsed lungs and damage to his stomach and liver.

"He wasn't expected to live," Nicole King said.

Since that day, Jamie King has had six surgeries and goes to speech, physical and occupational therapy every week.

The bullet is still lodged in his brain.

Wright: "If you had a message for the person who shot you, what would you say?"

Jamie King: "I got nothing to say. He took enough from me already."

Now living in Florida, Jamie King is just thankful to be alive.

Jamie King said he can't see himself returning to be a repo driver because he doesn't want to put his family through that experience again.

Police say the orange SUV was a rental vehicle and the driver had no prior knowledge of the shooting.

They're still looking for the accused gunman, 25-year-old Jabril Ali, wanted for attempted murder.