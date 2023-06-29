Suspect arrested in shooting of tow truck driver in Chester

U.S. Marshals capture suspect wanted for shooting tow truck driver in Chester in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted murder suspect on the run for more than a year is now behind bars.

U.S. Marshals captured the alleged gunman wanted for ambushing a tow truck driver while on the job. It was a crime that shook the city of Chester.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Jabril Ali in Philadelphia. He faces attempted murder and robbery charges for the May 2022 shooting of tow truck driver Jamie King.

"It was a struggle for a long time," King said.

The father of four was locking up the gate at International Recovery services in Chester City when an orange SUV pulled up. The passenger got out and confronted King about a vehicle he had just towed.

King was shot in the head, chest and stomach. He had to undergo multiple surgeries and re-learn how to walk, talk and eat. A bullet still remains lodged in his brain.

"The trauma and struggle and aggravation," Jamie King said.

"And the pain you know that we have all gone through throughout this process, I mean Jamie is a true miracle," Nicole King, Jamie's wife, said.

Nicole King says the support and prayers from family, friends and even strangers helped her get through the past 13 months, and that she is thankful to the detectives who never gave up.

"You know we were losing hope and we are just so grateful that they didn't stop searching and they found him and were finally able to apprehend him this afternoon," Nicole King said.

Nicole King says what happened has forever changed their family and she is hoping justice will be served.

"He should have a life sentence. Our lives have forever changed and so should his," Nicole King.