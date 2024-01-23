Man arrested in connection with July 2023 fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old in Trevose: police

TREVOSE, Pa., (CBS) -- A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 14-year-old in July 2023 after a six-month investigation, Bensalem Township Police Department said.

Thirty-five-year-old James Shulski of Helen Street in Trevose was charged with accidents involving death or person injury and duty to give information and render aid. Officials said he surrendered to Bensalem police on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit on Street Road near the Route 1 overpass on July 6 around 10:15 p.m. They found a 14-year-old unresponsive with severe injuries.

Police said the 14-year-old died from his injuries after being hit by a car and they discovered the car briefly stopped but the driver got back into the car and left the scene. Surveillance video found by investigators showed a gray Honda Accord going west on Street Road before the crash, and they said after hitting the 14-year-old, the car went west into Lower Southampton.

The Honda was tracked with surveillance cameras and a license plate reader was able to get the car's registration. Investigators went into the registered home of the Honda owner and they said they found the car parked at the home with damage matching the fatal hit-and-run.

Police said they talked with the owner of the Honda and tried to talk with Shulski, who lives at the registered home, but said he refused. The Honda was seized and inspected as part of the evidence.

There was a search warrant for Shulski's cell phone records by investigators and officials said a detailed review showed his phone near the fatal hit-and-run around the time it happened. Police said there was also a search warrant for Shulski's DNA and the DNA from the Honda's steering wheel matched Shulski's DNA sample.

District Justice Joseph Falcone arraigned Shulski with a bail of $100,000 set at 10%. Officials said family members immediately posted bail and he was released.