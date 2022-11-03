Watch CBS News
Sports

James Harden to miss a month with foot injury: report

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' season has gotten off to a rough start, but it got worse on Thursday. James Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, according to a new report from ESPN. 

Harden, who was finally healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury last season, will be a big loss for a Sixers team that started the season 4-5. 

Through nine games, Harden averaged 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds per game. He was also shooting 33.3% on treys and 44.1 from the field. 

The injury will put a lot on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris' plate with Harden sidelined. 

Harden, 33, signed a two-year, $68,640,000 contract with the Sixers during the offseason. The second year in 2023-24 has a player option. 

The Sixers acquired Harden in a deal before the trade deadline last season in a package that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers will host the New York Knicks without Harden on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.   

First published on November 3, 2022 / 3:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.