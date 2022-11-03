James Harden to miss a month with foot injury: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' season has gotten off to a rough start, but it got worse on Thursday. James Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, according to a new report from ESPN.

Harden, who was finally healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury last season, will be a big loss for a Sixers team that started the season 4-5.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. pic.twitter.com/LHEIucfbFj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022

Through nine games, Harden averaged 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds per game. He was also shooting 33.3% on treys and 44.1 from the field.

The injury will put a lot on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris' plate with Harden sidelined.

Harden, 33, signed a two-year, $68,640,000 contract with the Sixers during the offseason. The second year in 2023-24 has a player option.

The Sixers acquired Harden in a deal before the trade deadline last season in a package that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers will host the New York Knicks without Harden on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.