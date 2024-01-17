Tredyffrin Township dentist charged with assaulting patient on job: DA

Digital Brief: Jan. 17, 2024 (AM)

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A dentist in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, was charged with assaulting a patient on the job, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

James Godorecci, 56, was charged with indecent assault and harassment after he allegedly "fondled" a woman's breast during a visit at Main Line Dental Aesthetics in Tredyffrin Township on Jan. 3.

The DA says the patient was at the dentist's office for an emergency visit due to a health condition.

During a therapeutic procedure, the DA alleges Godorecci "fondled" the patient's breasts and the victim did not consent to Godorecci.

An unsecured bail was set for Godorecci at $25,000 with restrictions saying he shouldn't have any contact with the victim, according to the DA.

The Tredyffrin Township is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Michael Cermignano at 610-408-3651.