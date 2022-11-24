Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine 01:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts paid a visit to the trauma intensive care unit at Penn Medicine to thank the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts.

"I just want to say thank you for all that y'all do in the city," Hurts said in the video above.  

"I just wanted to take the time to thank y'all for everything y'all do as y'all continue to make a difference," he added. 

Hurts posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday. 

He wrote, "Let this be a reminder to spread love and gratitude this holiday season and beyond."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.