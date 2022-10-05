What Eagles' Jalen Hurts has learned from watching Tom Brady

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles were back at work Wednesday getting ready to head to Arizona this weekend. As the Eagles head west with a 4-0 record, we know the defense has been impressive, but let's be honest, it all comes down to how well the quarterback is playing.

On the field, Jalen Hurts has been sensational to start the season. Off the field, the demands of being an MVP candidate can be great.

Hurts was asked to be a part of the Monday Night Football ManningCast, but the Birds" QB is unfazed by the attention.

"I really try to keep the same mindset and mentality with everything, try to be consistent with that. Really be diligent with," Hurts said. "Enjoy everything that comes from it but also stay true to who I am, stay true to my goals, stay true to what I am and what I want to be for this team."

Jason Kelce sees a maturation in Hurts across multiple phases of his game.

"The run game adjustments, the kills, getting to different plays at the line of scrimmage based on what the defense is in," Kelce said. "You've seen him mature and get better and better at that."

How has Hurts learned to have a steady hand? By watching the game closely.

"I like to watch football," Hurts said. "I'm obsessed with this game, I'm obsessed with taking steps and just growing."

In particular, he loves to watch the GOAT, Tom Brady.

"He's so great at what he does because he's so consistent and he's been able to maintain that for a long time," Hurts said. "And I've mentioned that consistency could breed eliteness, that's him. I've got a lot of respect for him, what he's been able to do and how he sees the game."

